PM Modi Hits Out At Opposition Unity, Calls It 'Guarantee Of Scam'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a meeting of BJP workers in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday (June 27) and taking a swipe at the Opposition parties attempt at unity, said that the opposition parties trying to come together is a "guarantee" of a combined "₹20 lakh crore of scam". "These parties are a gurantee of corruption," said PM Modi to the BJP workers present at the venue.

"Nowadays one word comes again and again – and that word is 'guarantee'. All these opposition parties...these people are the guarantee of corruption, they are the guarantee of scams worth lakhs of crores of rupees," said PM Modi.

'Photo Op' Jibe

Referring to the June 23 meeting of 16 opposition parties in Patna, Bihar, the Prime Minister said, "A few days back they (opposition) had a 'photo op' program... If we put together the total of all the people who are in that photo, then all of them together are a guarantee of Rs 20 lakh crore scam. Congress alone has a scam worth lakhs of crores," said the Prime Minister.

Will take action against every scammer: PM

The Prime Minister tried to corner the opposition parties in the name of scams and said, "These parties only have experience with scams, and they only have one guarantee which is of scams. The country has to decide if it will accept this guarantee. And here's Modi's guarantee: Action on every scammer."

"All the parties that vehemently opposed the BJP... be it 2014 or 2019 elections, were not as desperate then as they are today. Parties and leaders who used to abuse and oppose each other are today prostrating in front of each other. This restlessness shows that the people of the country have made up their mind to bring back the BJP in the 2024 elections. Once again in 2024, the massive victory of the BJP is certain, that is why all the opposition parties are in a panic," said Modi, attacking the opposition unity and trying to underline the contradictions inherent in opposition unity.

Opposition meet in Patna, Bihar

On June 23, leaders from 16 political parties participated in the opposition meeting held in Patna, Bihar. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar played host to the high profile meeting, which saw leaders like NCP Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav among others attending the meeting. However, BJD and BRS stayed away from the meeting and the AAP's showdown with the Congress party over support on ordinance issue had dominated headlines related to the meeting.