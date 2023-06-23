AAP Hits Out At Congress After Opposition Meeting, Demands Public Denouncement Of 'Black Ordinance'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued a strong statement slamming the Congress party after the opposition meeting in Patna. The AAP fumed over the Congress's refusal to denounce the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi. The AAP termed it as the 'Black Ordinance,' expressing concerns over its implications for democratic rights and constitutional principles.

In a statement released after the meeting of political parties in Patna, the AAP emphasised the need to defeat this dangerous trend that not only threatens the elected government in Delhi but also poses a significant risk to India's democracy as a whole.

The AAP said that 12 parties out of the 15 attending the meeting have representation in the Rajya Sabha. However, the party argued that only the Indian National Congress, among the 12 parties having Rajya Sabha representation, has not clearly expressed its opposition to the 'Black Ordinance' and declared its intent to oppose it in the Rajya Sabha.

Several parties during meeting urged Congress to oppose ordinance: AAP

The AAP expressed disappointment with the Congress, noting that while the party takes a stand on almost all issues, it has yet to make its position on the 'Black Ordinance' public. However, the Delhi and Punjab units of the Congress have said that party should support this ordinance, the AAP said.

Several parties urged the Congress during the Patna meeting to publicly denounce the Black Ordinance, but the Congress refused to do so, the AAP said in its statement.

"Congress' silence raises suspicions about its real intentions. In personal discussions, senior Congress leaders have hinted that their party might informally or formally abstain from voting on it in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress' abstention from voting on this issue will help the BJP immensely in furthering its attack on Indian democracy," the AAP said.

It also labelled the ordinance as anti-constitutional, anti-federalist, and outright undemocratic. Moreover, it views the ordinance as a direct challenge to a previous judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, constituting an affront to the judiciary, the AAP said.

Won't be part of alliance if Congress doesn't denounce ordinance: AAP

The AAP warned that it would be difficult for them to be a part of any alliance that includes the Congress unless the Congress publicly denounces the Black Ordinance and ensures that all its 31 Rajya Sabha MPs oppose it.

The statement concluded by urging the Congress to decide whether it stands with the people of Delhi or the Modi government, emphasising the need for clarity and a united front in the face of the challenges posed by the 'Black Ordinance'.