'Chudidar Gang' Caught On CCTV: Thieves Disguised As Women Cause Panic In Hyderabad; VIDEO Of Robbery Surfaces

Thieves Disguised As Women Cause Panic In Hyderabad | Twitter

Hyderabad: A new gang of robbers, similar to the 'Chaddi Gang,' has emerged in Telangana's Hyderabad. The gang members disguised themselves as women and committed a robbery at an apartment in Hyderabad. They were caught on the apartment's CCTV camera wearing women's attire, such as burkha and chudidar salwar and kurta. Their faces were covered with 'nakaab' (mask) typically worn by Muslim women. The CCTV footage of the crime has caused panic in the area.

The incident of robbery took place on Saturday (May 18) in the Akruthi Arcade Apartment in Czech Colony which falls under the SR Nagar Police Station limits. The apartment belonged to K. Venkateshwar Rao, who locked the apartment and went to Ongole with his family members when the incident occurred. The incident came to light when the househelp came to the house and saw the broken lock.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CCTV Footage Going Viral On Social Media

Venkateshwar Rao approached the police and registered a complaint in connection with the matter. The police initiated an investigation into the matter and also checked the CCTV footage, after which it was clear that two robbers entered the house, dressed as women.

They were seen wearing chudidar and also face masks. They can be seen in the video entering the apartment and performing the theft. The video of the incident is going viral on social media and has created panic among the locals.

Chaddi Gang Performed Similar Robberies

The police investigation revealed that the robbers fled away with gold and cash worth around Rs 3,90,000. The incident of the robbery has reminded about the notorious Chaddi Gang which performed similar robberies in the past. The police have initiated a search operation to nab the accused and have formed teams to trace the culprits.