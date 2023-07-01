Bhopal: Railway Constable Saves Woman Who Slipped While Boarding Train | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman constable in Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a woman who was trying to board a train at Bhopal railway station on Friday evening but slipped.

The constable pulled up both the legs of woman lying between the platform and the train.

According to Bhopal RPF, constable Uma Patel was standing on platform number 4 of Bhopal railway station where she spotted Sudha Rajput (35) boarding the general coach of the train though it had begun moving. The woman eventually slipped and was stuck between the moving train and the platform.

Constable Patel swung into action and pulled up both the legs of the woman to bring her back to safety. Sudha Rajput, a native of Shujalpur, told RPF personnel that her husband had boarded the train and she was trying the same when the mishap occurred. Though she received minor injuries, she refused to receive first aid.