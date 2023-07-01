Bhopal: UCC To Be BJP’s Most Important Issue For Ensuing Assembly Polls

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is going to be an important issue for the BJP in the ensuing election in Madhya Pradesh.

There are possibilities that the Central Government will implement UCC before the assembly elections in five states.

The BJP and the RSS are getting ready to create an atmosphere in favour of the ruling party over UCC.

It will be done by organising seminars, meetings and conferences.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at implementing UCC, the BJP and its outfits have plunged into action.

BJP and the Congress are heading for a neck-and-neck contest in the election

The BJP’s plan is to woo Hindu voters publicising UCC.

The Congress is also playing Hindutva card for the ensuing assembly election, and this is the reason, that the Congress leaders are giving a wide berth to the contentious issue.

Apart from that, they are not siding with the leaders of the minority community. Against this backdrop, the BJP will spare no effort to aggressively pitch for implementing the UCC.

The BJP has raised the issue of UCC to woo SC and OBC voters. Although there are several welfare schemes launched by the state government and the Centre, the BJP and the Congress are heading for a neck-and-neck contest in the election.

This is the reason that the BJP is playing the UCC card before the assembly poll in the state.

Tribals being brought together against UCC

The minority community is of course against the UCC, but the tribal people are being brought on one platform against it. A few organisations are reportedly telling the tribal people, that once the UCC is implemented, they will lose the special status the Constitution gives them.

They are also being told that there will be a ban on many of their customs after its implementation.

Therefore, the RSS is trying to create an atmosphere among the tribal people in favour of the UCC.