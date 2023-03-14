Bhopal: Kejriwal promises free electricity if elected in MP, says PM Modi 'afraid' of AAP

Delhi CM Kejriwala and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in MP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sounding a poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised free electricity if AAP comes to power in the heart of India.

Kejriwal, along with his counterpart and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was addressing AAP party workers convention at Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal.

He said AAP follows politics of work and not caste or religion unlike other parties. "Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and that is the reason why a brilliant minister--Manish Sisodia-- who has done miraculous work for Delhi schools, was arrested. But we have public blessings, so we will continue to work for the people."

AAP workers attend convention by Delhi CM Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Bhopal on Tuesday |

Accusing BJP and Congress of "horsetrading of MLAs" during elections, Kejriwal sought a chance from people of Madhya Pradesh and promised that if AAP fails to perform, he will never come up to seek votes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing the event, Bhagwant Mann accused PM Modi of selling railways, airports and LIC. "PM Modi sod everything from railways to airports and LIC, all he bought was Media," said Mann.