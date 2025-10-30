Bengaluru Starts Dumping Garbage At Doorstep Of Litterbugs, Imposes Fines Of Up To ₹10,000; Netizens Call It ‘New Way of Taking Bribes’ – Video

Garbage being dumped at litterbugs' homes | X/@yacoobExpress

Bengaluru: Garbage was dumped outside around 200 houses in Karnataka's Bengaluru, on Thursday, as authorities from the Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) deposited waste outside the homes of offenders.

The BSWML described the action as “Kasa Surisuva Habba”, which translates to “garbage-dumping festival”, carried out as part of a wider public awareness drive.

Reportedly, marshals stationed across all 198 wards have been tasked with identifying and video-recording offenders as evidence. Once traced, garbage found at black spots will be dumped outside their respective houses to drive home a message of civic responsibility.

A fine of up to ₹10,000 will be imposed on offenders. Videos showing garbage being dumped have surfaced on social media.

The crackdown on litterbugs comes at a time when the city slipped alarmingly in national cleanliness rankings. Bengaluru was ranked the fifth dirtiest city in the country among those with a population exceeding one million.

Netizens React

Netizens have reacted to the videos which have gone viral on social media. One of the users said, "It’s just new way of taking bribe. First of all there should be dedicated dumping place in each ward as many people work in shifts and won’t be available when the pick up guys come (if they come) & secondly people who say to keep dustbin at gate should worry about dogs & cats."

Another user said,"Shouldn’t the same rule apply when they fail to pick garbage ? It should be door delivered to GBA officials house. Ppl lack civic sense when it comes to garbage, but we don’t have dedicated spaces or bins in the city either. It takes 2 to clap."

A thirs user called the move "Excellent initiative."

This initiative comes after Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar visited the Bengaluru East City Corporation on October 18, where he directed GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao to take strict measures to contain dumping of garbage.