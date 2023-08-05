Bhopal: Our Greatest And Unique Contribution To The World Is ‘Humanisation Of Divinity’ And ‘Divinisation Of Humanity’, Said Kerala Governor

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan has said that the Sanatan tradition does not mean Hindu religion. The Sanatan tradition of India is inclusive - so inclusive that even if anyone wants to, they cannot keep away from it. “It is only possible in India that a Sufi Sant Miyan Mir lays the foundation of the Golden Temple at Amritsar.”

Khan was speaking on ‘Bhakti Literature of India’ at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Friday – the second day of four-day international literature festival ‘Unmesha’.

He said that anyone can be a part of the Sanatan tradition. “We don’t care how you worship your God,” the governor said. The Christianity arrived in India 150 years before it reached Europe. Muslims have been living in India for as long as Islam existed, he added. He said that India has great diversity - in terms of religion, faith, caste, language. But we do not ‘manage’ our diversity, we ‘celebrate’ it, he added. The Governor said that the Bhakti Saints reached out to the common man. “They communicated our ancient wisdom and knowledge to the ordinary folks in their own language,” he said, adding that “Our greatest and unique contribution to the world is ‘humanisation of divinity’ and ‘divinisation of humanity’.

” Besides, discussions on drama, cinema, translation, Indian poetry tradition, yoga literature, and new education policy were held in 20 sessions. Governor of Chhattisgarh, Biswa Bhushan Harichandan was the chief guest of a session on 'Education to enhance creativity' session. He said that the creativity of our education system has been multifaceted and rich. The Indian education system of learning with nature in the Indian guru tradition has flourished since its inception

Why do we call it NE literature?

Kula Saikia , an author from Assam said that it was wrong to give a distinct name to the literature written in the northeastern states in a session on ‘Purvttari- Discussion on Exotic North Eastern Literature’. “Why do we call it NE literature? It is a part of Indian literature,” he said. He said that even amidst ‘floods, blood and violence’ Assam has produced excellent literature, including writings on the exotic food of the region. Rajen Toijamba, Fameline Marak , and L.Joychandra also threw lights on the topic.

Brecht’s Alienation Effect Theory is alienation of opinion not life: Mahesh Dattani

Director, actor, playwright and writer Mahesh Dattani presided over a session on ‘Alienation Effect in Indian Plays’. Datta said about the Alienation Effect Theory of Bertolt Brecht that talks about alienation of opinion not life. It is based on fourth wall realism. Former director of National School of Drama Waman Kendre , however, said that the theory of Brecht is not fit for the Indian context. Author Chitra Mudgal presided over a session on ‘Asmita : Short Story Writers’ Meet’. Authors Usha Kiran Khan (Maithili), Mamta Kalia (Hindi), Joya Mitra (Bengali) and Iti Samanta (Odia) presented their works.