Bhopal: BJP Legislators Seeking Tickets For Their Children

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Politicians have begun to lobby for tickets, since the election is nearing. Nevertheless, instead of seeking tickets for themselves, many BJP leaders are lobbying for tickets for their children.

Although the BJP leadership has made it clear that there will be no ‘Parivarwad’ (dynasticism) this time, the party legislators do not seem to be ready to buy it. MLA from Indore-4 Malini Gaur is lobbying for a ticket for her son Eklavya Gaur. Since Malini Gaur is not keeping well, she wants her son to get a ticket for the ensuing election.

According to sources, she has expressed her desire to the state party leadership for it. Nevertheless, since Eklavya has been courting controversies, it is difficult to say whether the party leadership will agree with her. Similar is the scene in Dewas constituency. Legislator Gayatri Raje Puar wants her son Vikram to be a candidate from there. Gayatri Puar has been winning elections after the death of her husband Tukojirao Puar.

Now, she wants to hand over the responsibility of the constituency to her son who is looking after his mother’s work these days. Similarly, legislator from Balaghat Gaurishanker Bisen wants her daughter Mausam to get a ticket.

He has expressed his desire to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other leaders. Bisen had already lobbied for a ticket for her daughter, but the party leadership denied it. Legislator from Nagod in Satna district Nagendra Singh has announced that he will not contest the ensuing election.

So, he is seeking a ticket for any of his family members.

The state leadership will not take a decision on giving tickets to party leaders’ children.

According to sources, the central leadership is responsible for it. During the by-elections, the party line was clear that the family members of any legislators or MPs would not be given tickets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed himself against ‘dynasticism’ in the party. Despite this, the party leaders are seeking tickets for their children.

