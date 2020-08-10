Bollywood

Updated on

'Aunty Police Bula Legi': Badshah lyrics that sound more hilarious after Mumbai Police summoned him for fake followers

By FPJ Web Desk

Badshah, reportedly admitted to shelling out over Rs. 72 lakh for promoting his music album with fake likes and followers

'Aunty Police Bula Legi': Badshah lyrics that sound more hilarious after Mumbai Police summoned him for fake followers

Popular Indian rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia aka Badshah, reportedly admitted to shelling out over Rs. 72 lakh for promoting his music album with fake likes and followers after a 10-hour long interrogation by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police.

Given how ironic the situation is, we decided to go back in time and re-watch Badshah's popular songs with lyrics that garnered fame and success. From “Aunty police bula legi” to “Launda unka barbaad ho gaya”, here are some that stood out.

1. Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai

Chori chori hit se fire se

Sab ladko ki desire se

Yo chalta phirta fashion show

Bajli ki nangi wire se

Main paagal ho gaya tere piche

Dil mera teri heal ki niche

Takk takk bajti je dance floor pe

Aankhein meeche. aankhein meeche...

2. Munna Badnaam Hua

Kehte hain

Collar pe chashma tika ke

Moochhon ka baan ke

Lag gaye hain tere peechhe

Set wet ka gel laga ke

Hum hain tere peechhe

UP ke sab raste diye hain

Tere chakkar mein oh raani

Kitnon ko kantaap diye hain

Teri gali ke bachchon ko

Meri bullet ka number yaad ho gaya

Hamre ghar wale soche

Launda unka barbaad ho gaya

3. Ladki Beautiful Ka Gayi Chull

Dekh tera rang saawla hua baawla

Ladki nahi hai tu hai garam maamla

Kya naache tu Dilli, hile hai London

Matak matak jaise Raveena Tandon

Aag lagaane aayi hai ban-than

Goli chal gayi dhaayn

Nakhre vilayti

Ego mein rehti

Nakhre vilayti, ego mein rehti

Tashan dikhati full

Arrey ladki beautiful, kar gayi chull

4. Tareefan

Baby mera mind, tu kare blow

Baaki kare shine, tu kare glow

Jeans hai daali

Daali tune jo woh teri booty pe tight

Baby jaise mera flow

Baby god damn tu hai 100

Baaki average, tu hai savage

Baby tu hai raw

Mujhe teri body ki har woh cheej lage sexy

Jo baakiyon ko lagti hai flaw

Baby let's go, right now

Dekho mujhe wait na itni karaao

Lakk tera lean, baatein teri mean

Dieting pe hai toh kyun khati bhaav

Hor dass kinniya tareefan

Chahidi ae tenu

5. Garmi

December main kardi summer

Tu lambergini main hu hummer

Waise bhi koi jaldi nahi mujko

Bachpan se hi hu latecomer

Million mein tu baby ek

Hilti kamar jaise snake

Teri sundarta pe likh doon baby

Do phut lamba lekh

Kar doon sau baat ki ek

Legi mujko tu matha tek

Garmi kehte hai kisko

Tu mujko gale laga ke dekh

6. DJ Waley Babu

Arey club mein teri sarkar bana doon

Table ko teri bar bana doon

Waise to hoon Badshah

Main aaj raat tujhe star bana doon

Aisa baby kaam kara doon

Dance floor tere naam kara doon

Ghoor ke dekhe jo koi tujhko

Kaan pe uske chaar laga doon

Jee bhar ke naach le baby

Champagne ke shower mein

Yaar tere ka fan minister

Baitha hai jo power mein

7. Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

Baad Mein Na Kehna Kuch Bhi

Pehle Hi De Doon Warning

Party Chalegi Till Six In The Morning

Jee Bhar Ke Naach Le Baby

Nach Nach Ke Tod De Sandal

Aunty Police Bula Legi

Toh Yaara Tera Kal Lega Handle

The rapper issued a statement on Saturday evening, where he mentioned that he has categorically denied all allegations levelled against him while speaking to the police.

"Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I have categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them. The investigation procedure is being executed in accordance with the law and I have complete faith in the authorities, who are handling this matter. I would like to thank all those who have conveyed their concern to me. It means a lot to me," reads the statement issued by Badshah.

The developments came after the Mumbai Police bust the sensational scam on July 14 through analytical technical-intelligence and nabbed one person, following a complaint lodged by Bollywood playback singer Bhumi Trivedi.

Probing Trivedi's July 11 complaint that some persons had created her fake Instagram profile and were approaching other celebrities in the entertainment industry with similar offers, the CIU got cracking to expose the mega-scam with international ramifications.

The police are investigating at least 100 Social Media Marketing (SMM) firms and 54 portals all over India, which offer services of generating fake profiles, likes, comments, followers, etc, through fake IDs or bots, on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, etc, with the alleged 'followers' also being used to create social panic through rumours.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in