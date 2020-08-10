'Aunty Police Bula Legi': Badshah lyrics that sound more hilarious after Mumbai Police summoned him for fake followers

Popular Indian rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia aka Badshah, reportedly admitted to shelling out over Rs. 72 lakh for promoting his music album with fake likes and followers after a 10-hour long interrogation by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police.
Given how ironic the situation is, we decided to go back in time and re-watch Badshah's popular songs with lyrics that garnered fame and success. From “Aunty police bula legi” to “Launda unka barbaad ho gaya”, here are some that stood out.
1. Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai
2. Munna Badnaam Hua
3. Ladki Beautiful Ka Gayi Chull
4. Tareefan
5. Garmi
6. DJ Waley Babu
7. Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai
The rapper issued a statement on Saturday evening, where he mentioned that he has categorically denied all allegations levelled against him while speaking to the police.
"Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I have categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them. The investigation procedure is being executed in accordance with the law and I have complete faith in the authorities, who are handling this matter. I would like to thank all those who have conveyed their concern to me. It means a lot to me," reads the statement issued by Badshah.
The developments came after the Mumbai Police bust the sensational scam on July 14 through analytical technical-intelligence and nabbed one person, following a complaint lodged by Bollywood playback singer Bhumi Trivedi.
Probing Trivedi's July 11 complaint that some persons had created her fake Instagram profile and were approaching other celebrities in the entertainment industry with similar offers, the CIU got cracking to expose the mega-scam with international ramifications.
The police are investigating at least 100 Social Media Marketing (SMM) firms and 54 portals all over India, which offer services of generating fake profiles, likes, comments, followers, etc, through fake IDs or bots, on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, etc, with the alleged 'followers' also being used to create social panic through rumours.