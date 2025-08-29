 Bus Driver Dies Of 'Heart Attack' In Moving Vehicle Near Rajasthan's Pali, CCTV Captures His Final Moments
Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Bus Driver Dies Of 'Heart Attack' In Moving Vehicle Near Rajasthan's Pali, CCTV Captures His Final Moments | X/@tell123456

Jodhpur: A 36-year-old bus driver travelling from Indore to Jodhpur died after collapsing inside a moving bus near the Desuri area of Pali district on Wednesday, August 27. The entire incident was captured on the vehicle’s CCTV camera.

The driver, identified as Satish Rao, had sensed discomfort and handed over the steering to his co-driver shortly before the incident.

Have a look at the viral video here:

Here's What Happened

According to initial accounts, Satish Rao began to feel unwell around 15 kilometres before the incident near Kelwa–Rajnagar. Recognising his condition, he handed over control of the private luxury sleeper bus to his co-driver and took a seat beside him. The vehicle, which had two drivers on board as per standard procedure for long-distance travel, continued on its route as they looked for medical assistance.

Roughly 15 to 20 minutes later, CCTV footage showed Satish sitting cross-legged next to the driver when he suddenly fainted and slumped forward. A woman seated nearby appeared frozen in shock, while other passengers rushed to the front to help. He was immediately taken to Desuri Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Doctors Suspect Silent Heart Attack

Medical authorities suspect the cause of death was a silent heart attack. His colleagues and some passengers attempted to revive him by pressing his chest and massaging his legs during the journey, but he remained unresponsive.

Satish Rao was a resident of Bhojasar in Jodhpur. According to a report by NDTV, his family has refused any official inquiry or post-mortem. The driver’s actions are being acknowledged as a responsible move that likely prevented a major road accident. By stepping away from the wheel when he sensed a decline in his health, he ensured the safety of all passengers on board.

No casualties were reported among the passengers.

