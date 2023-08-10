WATCH: New OMG 2 Promo Proves Akshay Kumar Will Play Lord Shiva In Film

The upcoming film 'OMG 2', starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, has been at the centre of controversies ever since the posters and teaser were released. The Central Bureau Of Film Certification (CBFC) had asked the makers to incorporate as many as 25 cuts and changes, and reports had it that Akshay's character was changed to Lord Shiva's messenger from Lord Shiva himself.

However, the new promo of 'OMG 2', which was dropped by the makers on Thursday, has a different story to tell. Akshay might be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva in the film, after all.

'OMG 2' is slated to hit the silver screens on August 11, and just a day before the film's release, the makers gave the audience a glimpse of what Akshay's character would be like.

Is Akshay Kumar playing Lord Shiva in OMG 2?

The new promo does not explicitly state that Akshay will be portraying Lord Shiva in the film, but it drops enough hints to confirm the same.

The promo shows an angry Akshay threatening the cops that he will burn the city down if they do not find his luggage at the earliest. He can also be heard mentioning that the last time he was angry, it took 13 days to calm him down, referring to the legend of 'Shiv Tandav'.

"Tum sab mera gussa nahi jaante. Pichli baar jab garam hua tha, tab 13 din lage the thanda hone ke liye," he can be heard telling the cops in the promo.

Akshay's character can also be seen sitting on a throne with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' around him, thus seemingly confirming that his character has not been changed to a messenger of Lord Shiva.

OMG 2 vs CBFC

'OMG 2' has received an 'Adults Only' certificate from the Censor Board, and it had suggested 25 cuts and modifications to the makers, including changing the character of Akshay altogether.

'OMG 2' revolves around the importance of sex education in Indian schools, and the CBFC was of the opinion that the topic alongside Lord Shiva's role in the film might hurt religious sentiments of the countrymen.

While the makers later confirmed that some changes were made in the film, they did not reveal which ones, and they also assured that no "major" modification was done in the screenplay.

The trailer and other promotional videos have also not outrightly mentioned that Akshay will play Lord Shiva in the film. Now it is for the audience to watch in theatres if his Lord Shiva character has actually been retained by the makers against the wishes of the CBFC, or if it has been changed to that of a messenger.

