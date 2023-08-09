Most Expensive Ticket For OMG 2 Nearly Sold Out Despite ‘Adults Only’ Certificate |

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 is all set to hit the big screens this Friday. As advance booking opened for the film, scores of movie buffs thronged booking websites for tickets. Despite the film getting tangled in controversies and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granting it an ‘Adults Only’ Certificate, the film’s most expensive ticket is nearly sold out for its opening weekend.

As per a movie ticket booking website, the most expensive ticket for OMG 2 costs Rs 2,200 at Delhi: PVR Director`s Cut, Ambience Mall. OMG 2 is clashing with Gadar 2 at the box office which is also releasing on the same day.

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 has been courting controversies ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. After several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate.

Last week, the makers unveiled the trailer for OMG 2. It follows the story of a common man - a father Kanti Sharan Mudgal (played by Pankaj Tripathi) a family man of faith, who takes on the system to defend his beloved son. Akshay Kumar's character, a messenger of Lord Shiva guides him through difficult times playing a pivotal role in the film as his mentor.

The film also stars Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Pawan Malhotra, and Govind Namdev.

Billed as a satirical comedy-drama OMG 2 is a much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster hit OMG- Oh My God! starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar which was a critical and commercial success in 2012.

It is produced by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl, while Chandraprakash Diwedi is the creative producer of the movie. The film is slated for release on August 11, 2023.