Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Gets 12A Certificate, Only 1 Cut In UAE Despite 25 Changes By Indian Censor Board

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'OMG 2' has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the posters and teaser were released by the makers. It was all over the news recently after the Censor Board of India granted it an 'Adults Only' certificate and asked makers to make as many as 25 cuts and modifications in the film.

While movie-lovers were miffed over the whopping number of changes in the film, latest reports state that 'OMG 2' has been granted a 12A certificate in UAE, and only one change has been made in the final versiont that will be screened in theatres there.

As 'OMG 2' locked horns with the CBFC a few days ago, it was reported that the film's release might get pushed. However, since the makers agreed to the Censor Board's demand, it will now hit the theatres on its set date -- August 11.

OMG 2 gets only one cut in UAE

As per reports, the UAE film certification board has granted a 12A certificate to 'OMG 2', which means that anyone above the age of 12 can watch the film in the country, as opposed to the 'A' certificate in India, which means only people above the age of 18 will be allowed to watch the film in theatres here.

Not just that, but the UAE film certification board also asked for just one cut to be made in the film, involving frontal nudity. The scene has been removed from the Indian version of the film as well, on the behest of the CBFC, along with 24 other changes.

One of the major changes that has been made in 'OMG 2' because of the CBFC is that the entire character of Akshay Kumar has been changed. The actor was earlier supposed to play Lord Shiva in the film, but he will now be shown essaying the role of a "messenger of Lord Shiva".

About OMG 2

'OMG 2' deals with the issue of sex education in Indian schools, and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen fighting a case against his son's school, and the entire education system at large, to restore the honour of his family.

It will be then that Lord Shiva's messenger, played by Akshay, will descend on Earth and come to the aid of Pankaj's character.

Citing the reason behind the cuts and modifications, the CBFC had stated that the subject of sex education in the film alongside the portrayal of Lord Shiva might hurt the religious sentiments of the countrymen.

'OMG 2' is set to release in theatres on August 11. It will clash with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' at the cinemas.

