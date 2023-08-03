Netizens Give OMG 2 Trailer Thumbs Up, Call Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi's Film 'Mindblowing'

The trailer of the much-awaited film 'OMG 2', starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles, was finally released by the makers on Thursday after the film's long battle with the Censor Board. Within minutes, the trailer went viral on the internet, with netizens lauding the concept and the music, and the actors, of course.

In 'OMG 2', Akshay will be seen playing the role of a messenger of Lord Shiva, while Pankaj will essay the character of a staunch Shiv bhakt.

The trailer met with an overwhelming response from the masses, with netizens claiming they got "goosebumps" after watching it.

Netizens react to OMG 2 trailer

The trailer is now being circulated online widely, and after a series of consecutive flops, Akshay seems to have finally worked his charm on the audience once again.

On the other hand, netizens are of the opinion that Pankaj has been getting better with every film, and his dialogues in the trailer are being lauded by the masses.

"Mind-blowing #OMG2Trailer - Seeing the trailer,it seems that the story of the movie is going to be bang. #AkshayKumar is coming to win the hearts of the audience," a user tweeted.

"The #OMG2Trailer has everything to attract audiences waiting for good content. Pankaj Tripathi n Yami Gautam's intriguing court room drama looks captivating," another user wrote.

About OMG 2

After highlighting about corruption in the name of God in the first installment 'OMG: Oh My God!', the second film of the franchise, 'OMG 2', will shed light on the importance of sex education in Indian schools.

The film will show Pankaj locking horns with the management of his son's school and the entire education system after a scandalous video of his teenage son goes viral.

Lord Shiva will be then shown sending Akshay to the rescue of his avid devotee, Pankaj, and that is when the story will kick off.

'OMG 2' is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.

