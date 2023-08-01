 OMG 2: CBFC Changes Akshay Kumar's Character, Removes Condom Ad & Reference to Ujjain
As many as 27 changes have been suggested by the CBFC

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
article-image

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, in which he will be seen as Lord Shiva, has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an 'A' certificate. Directed by Amit Rai and also starring Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, OMG 2 is all set to hit the screens on August 11, 2023.

The censor board has suggested 27 cuts in the film. According to several media reports, the makers have modified the beginning as per CBFC's instructions and will be played with a voiceover. Reportedly, Akshay will not be seen as Lord Shiva but a messenger of God.

article-image

Several visuals of 'frontal nudity' has been replaced in the film whereas the controversial scene of Akshay's character meditating and bathing, presumably also shown in the teaser, has also been replaced. Modifications were also suggested to scenes where his character is shown drunk.

A condom ad billboard has been removed from one of the scenes. An audio cut was done of an announcement being made at a temple referring to women that said 'Mahilayein nahin dekh sakti'. It was reportedly replaced by 'O laal shirt waale bhaiya, baba ka dhyan karte rahe'.

References to alcohol in the movie have also been removed. A dialogue pertaining to the High Court was removed by the CBFC as it was deemed 'vulgar and defamatory'.

In some dialogues, references to Shivling, Shri Bhagavad Gita, Upanishad, Atharvaved, Draupadi, Pandav, Krishna, Gopiyan and Raasleela were also removed.

According to reports, OMG 2 is now set in a fictional place. It was earlier said that the story is set in Ujjain.

article-image

OMG 2 has been under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme.

The film is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God' in which the latter essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

The trailer of OMG 2 will be shared officially by the makers on August 2.

article-image

