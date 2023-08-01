Amid OMG 2 Controversy, Producer Says 'Changes Are Part Of Process'

The upcoming film 'OMG 2', starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is grabbing eyeballs of late, but for all wrong reasons. The film has been mired in controversies ever since it was revealed that it has been granted an A certificate by the Censor Board. Not just that, latest reports also suggested that the release of the film might be postponed due to the ongoing tussle between the CBFC and the makers.

However, in a piece of good news for fans, 'OMG 2' will hit the silver screens on the date which has been already announced -- August 11.

OMG 2 producer reacts to CBFC's conditions

On Tuesday morning, one of the makers of 'OMG 2', Ajit Andhare, took to his official Twitter handle to announce that the film will release on August 11 itself, and that no major cuts have been made.

He, however, added that some changes have been made in the film as per the CBFC, but called it a "part of the process".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Happy to share #OMG2 is cleared & we are set for a release on 11th. No major cuts only some changes that are always part of a process. See you at the theatres soon..." he tweeted.

What is OMG 2 controversy?

'OMG 2' deals with the subject of sex education in Indian schools, and in one of the scenes, it reportedly also has a mention of 'masturbation'.

If reports are to be believed, the Censor Board asked for around 20 cuts in the film, stating that the religious angle might not go down well with the people of the country.

A report also mentioned that the Censor Board has asked the makers to change the Lord Shiva character of Akshay altogether to a messenger of Lord Shiva, to avoid hurting religious sentiments.

The makers have not yet revealed the specific scenes that have been cut or modified, and an official statement on the entire row is awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)