 'OMG 2 Speaks About Sex Education & Masturbation': CBFC Gives Akshay Kumar’s Film 'Adults-Only' Certificate
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'OMG 2 Speaks About Sex Education & Masturbation': CBFC Gives Akshay Kumar’s Film 'Adults-Only' Certificate

'OMG 2 Speaks About Sex Education & Masturbation': CBFC Gives Akshay Kumar’s Film 'Adults-Only' Certificate

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 is slated to release on August 11.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
'OMG 2 Speaks About Sex Education & Masturbation': CBFC Gives Akshay Kumar’s Film 'Adults-Only' Certificate |

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film OMG 2 has landed in trouble after it was reported that it deals with the subject of sex education in Indian schools. It is said that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested 15-20 cuts in the film which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, and has refused to give a U/A certificate.

As per a report in an entertainment portal, a source close to CBFC revealed the reason behind these cuts. "While OMG 2 speaks about sex education on the face of it, there is a major conflict in the film that deals with masturbation. While it's an extremely brave subject and tackled with the utmost sensitivity, the CBFC feels that the religious angle could hurt the sentiments of the Indian audience,” said the source. 

Read Also
CBFC Suggests 15-20 Cuts For Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2: Report
article-image

The CBFC granted the film an ‘Adults Only’ certificate but Akshay and his team is allegedly fighting and appealing for a U/A certificate. 

On a related note, the priest of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple has demanded the deletion of scenes from the film that were filmed at the shrine due to the adult-only certification. 

Mahesh Sharma, a priest of the Mahakaleshwar temple, told a news outlet, "The censor board has given 'A' certificate to the film ‘Oh My God 2’. This certification is reserved for films that have adult content. We demand that some scenes, which were filmed at the Mahakal temple, be removed as they might offend the religious sentiments of viewers."

"If our demand isn't met, we will launch protests across the country," Sharma added.

OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam and is slated to release on August 11, 2023. The satirical comedy-drama film is directed by Amit Rai.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Controversy At Mahakal Temple, 'OMG-2' Gets 'A' Certificate
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Veteran Writer Blasts Tom Cruise, Calls Him 'Egocentric Control Freak'

Veteran Writer Blasts Tom Cruise, Calls Him 'Egocentric Control Freak'

Saba Azad Calls Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan 'Hippo Heart', Gives A Glimpse Of Their Romantic Vacation

Saba Azad Calls Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan 'Hippo Heart', Gives A Glimpse Of Their Romantic Vacation

'OMG 2 Speaks About Sex Education & Masturbation': CBFC Gives Akshay Kumar’s Film 'Adults-Only'...

'OMG 2 Speaks About Sex Education & Masturbation': CBFC Gives Akshay Kumar’s Film 'Adults-Only'...

Satish Shah Says He Almost Punched A Fan For His Insensitive Request While His Wife Was 'Dying' In...

Satish Shah Says He Almost Punched A Fan For His Insensitive Request While His Wife Was 'Dying' In...

Cameos In Rocky Aur Rani: From Janhvi Kapoor To Ananya Panday

Cameos In Rocky Aur Rani: From Janhvi Kapoor To Ananya Panday