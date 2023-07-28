'OMG 2 Speaks About Sex Education & Masturbation': CBFC Gives Akshay Kumar’s Film 'Adults-Only' Certificate |

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film OMG 2 has landed in trouble after it was reported that it deals with the subject of sex education in Indian schools. It is said that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested 15-20 cuts in the film which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, and has refused to give a U/A certificate.

As per a report in an entertainment portal, a source close to CBFC revealed the reason behind these cuts. "While OMG 2 speaks about sex education on the face of it, there is a major conflict in the film that deals with masturbation. While it's an extremely brave subject and tackled with the utmost sensitivity, the CBFC feels that the religious angle could hurt the sentiments of the Indian audience,” said the source.

The CBFC granted the film an ‘Adults Only’ certificate but Akshay and his team is allegedly fighting and appealing for a U/A certificate.

On a related note, the priest of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple has demanded the deletion of scenes from the film that were filmed at the shrine due to the adult-only certification.

Mahesh Sharma, a priest of the Mahakaleshwar temple, told a news outlet, "The censor board has given 'A' certificate to the film ‘Oh My God 2’. This certification is reserved for films that have adult content. We demand that some scenes, which were filmed at the Mahakal temple, be removed as they might offend the religious sentiments of viewers."

"If our demand isn't met, we will launch protests across the country," Sharma added.

OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam and is slated to release on August 11, 2023. The satirical comedy-drama film is directed by Amit Rai.