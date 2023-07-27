Madhya Pradesh: Controversy At Mahakal Temple, 'OMG-2' Gets 'A' Certificate | Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Controversy around the Akshay Kumar starrer 'OMG-2' is not boiling down anytime soon as the priests of the Mahakal Temple have now objected to the scenes featuring the temple after it received an 'A' certificate (Fit for Adults). The priests of the famous Hindu Temple have demanded the removal of all shots featuring the temple from the film.

This marks the second time within 10 days that the priests have expressed their objections regarding 'OMG-2'.

Temple priest Mahesh Sharma issued a warning, stating that any opposition to controversies related to Sanatan Dharma will be strongly opposed. The priests further stated that if the objectionable shots at the temple are not removed, they will file an FIR against those responsible.

Concerns Over Devotees' Sentiments

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the priests are concerned about scenes shot at the temple that might offend the sentiments of the devotees. They urge the film producers, directors, and actor Akshay Kumar to consider their request and avoid any controversy.

On July 11, the teaser of 'OMG-2' was released. However, the release of the film was halted by the Censor Board, and it was sent for review committee evaluation.

Film's Shoot at Various Locations In Mahakal Temple, Rental Fee of Rs 51k

The shooting for 'OMG-2' took place in Ujjain for a week in October 2021. Different locations within the temple premises, including the sanctum sanctorum, Nandi Hall, and Ganesh Mandapam, were used for the film's shots.

The temple committee received a minimal rental fee of Rs 51,000 for allowing the film unit to use the premises. Temple Mahant even raised questions over low Rent and use of the Pravachan Hall for cooking.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)