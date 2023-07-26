CBFC Suggests 15-20 Cuts For Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2: Report

Actors Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 is all set to hit the big screens on August 11. The film, directed by Amit Rai, has been headlines for various reasons ever since its posters and teaser were officially shared by the makers. Yami Gautam also stars in the film as a lawyer.

According to a report in India Today, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested 15-20 cuts in OMG 2. However, it has also been stated that the makers are not keen on making the cuts and are planning to make an appeal against these changes.

The film went to the revising committee after the examining committee of CBFC found some content in the film to be up for review.

The teaser of OMG 2, which was released on July 11, was well received by the audience and there has been a constant buzz about the film's storyline.

It was earlier reported that the film will deal with the subject of homosexuality. However, is is not true. A source close to the film informed a news portal that the claims are false and baseless and clarified that the film will not deal with the subject of LGBTQ.

It may be mentioned that it was also said earlier that the film revolves around the subject of sex education in Indian schools.

The teaser of OMG 2 gives a glimpse of Akshay and Pankaj Tripathi's characters. While Akshay is seen playing Lord Shiva, Pankaj is seen essaying the role of a supreme Lord Shiva devotee Kanti Sharan Mudgal. Akshay comes to help his family when they suffer a tragedy.

However, a section of social media users were unhappy with a scene featuring rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva with railway water. In the said scene, Lord Shiva, played by Akshay, is seen anointed with the water coming from the railway.

It is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG: Oh my God. In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

