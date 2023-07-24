Sunny Deol Finally REACTS To Gadar 2 Clashing With OMG 2: 'Jis Cheez Ki Barabari Nahi Hai, Mat Karo'

Actor Sunny Deol is once again set to get into the skin of his iconic character, Tara Singh, as his cult film 'Gadar' is ready for a sequel. Fans are waiting with bated breath for 'Gadar 2' to hit the cinemas on August 11, and it is not the only film releasing on that day. It is set to clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.

While the story of 'Gadar 2' will pick up from where it left off in the first part, 'OMG 2' will see Akshay assume the role of Lord Shiva in the film as opposed to his Lord Krishna avatar in its predecessor.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' too was earlier set to release on August 11, however, the makers decided to push it to December later.

Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 clash

During a recent interaction, Deol finally broke silence on his film clashing with OMG 2.

He went on to recall when the original 'Gadar' was pitted against Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' in 2001, and said that though both the films belonged to different genres, they were compared by critics and audience.

"Gadar did Rs 100 crore plus while Lagaan did much lesser. I don’t understand why people compare – whether it’s from the business or likeability point. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai. On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so-called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film, and they loved it," Deol recalled.

He went on to say that a spoof of Gadar was also shown at an awards show, and that similar treatment was given to his other films like 'Ghayal' and 'Dil', but it never bothered him as the films were loved by the masses.

Explaining his point, he then stated that even if a film is better, due to such clashes, it is brought down to the same level as the other film. "Jis cheez ki barabari nahi hai, mat karo," he said.

About Gadar 2 and OMG 2

'Gadar 2' is based against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971, and it brings back the much-loved pair of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel to the silver screens once again.

It has been directed by Anil Sharma, and it also features his son Utkarsh Sharma in a pivotal role.

On the other hand, 'OMG 2' will see Akshay assuming the role of Lord Shiva who descends to the mortal world to re-establish God's faith in Pankaj Tripathi.

Both the films are scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.

