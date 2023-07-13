Gadar 2 Actress Simrat Kaur’s 'Intimate Scenes' Leaked On Twitter, Ameesha Patel Clarifies |

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel returns to the big screen with Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol. After making headlines for her alleged rift with director Anil Sharma’s production house, she took to Twitter to defend her co-actress Simrat Kaur whose “intimate scenes” have hit the viral note, upsetting fans on social media.

For those unversed Simrat Kaur will be paired with debutant Utkarsh Sharma in the film. A couple of "intimate scenes" featuring Simrat from what seems to be the 2020 film Dirty Hari have been shared on Twitter, with a section of netizens claiming that they're from Gadar 2. Quashing such claims, Ameesha clarified, "These are not images from GADAR 2!!"

As trolls continued to attack Simrat for her past projects, Ameesha tweeted in her defense stating, “Spent the entire evening 2day defending the negativity surrounding Simrat Kaur who is paired opp Utkarsh Sharma in GADAR 2!! Being a girl I request all to only spread positivity n not shame a girl! Let's encourage new talent!!”

Last month, the makers of Gadar 2 unveiled the official teaser. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was re-released in the theatres on June 9. The teaser of Gadar 2, hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience. The epic tale of patriotism, love, and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001 and now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the second installment of the film.