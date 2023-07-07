Ameesha Patel Says OTT Is Full Of 'Homosexuality & Gay-Lesbianism': 'You Have To Cover Your Kids' Eyes'

Actress Ameesha Patel, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Gadar 2, has said in one of her interviews that the content available on OTT platforms isn't suitable for Indian sensibilities. The actress added that audiences are hungry for 'clean' entertainment, which cannot be found on streaming platforms these days.

Ameesha believes that content on OTT platforms is full of 'homosexuality'.

She told an entertainment portal, "People are waiting for good, clean cinema. The era where you could make cinema that a grandchild could sit and watch with a grandparent is completely missing. OTT for sure doesn’t give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes that you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms."

Amid the promotions of Gadar 2, Ameesha said that the makers of the upcoming film have tried to retain the ‘essence’ of the first film and said that it has got 'family values, heart-wrenching moments, great action and dialogues'.

Ameesha made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film was directed by Rakesh Roshan and it was a huge hit upon its release.

Meanwhile, Ameesha is soon set to reprise her role of Sakeena in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol's Tara Singh. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

Gadar 2 will begin from right were Gadar: Ek Prem Katha ended, and Tara Singh and Sakeena are all set to face new set of challenges for the sake of their tumultuous love story.