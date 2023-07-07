 Ameesha Patel Says OTT Is Full Of 'Homosexuality & Gay-Lesbianism': 'You Have To Cover Your Kids' Eyes'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAmeesha Patel Says OTT Is Full Of 'Homosexuality & Gay-Lesbianism': 'You Have To Cover Your Kids' Eyes'

Ameesha Patel Says OTT Is Full Of 'Homosexuality & Gay-Lesbianism': 'You Have To Cover Your Kids' Eyes'

Ameesha believes that content on OTT platforms is full of 'homosexuality'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
article-image

Actress Ameesha Patel, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Gadar 2, has said in one of her interviews that the content available on OTT platforms isn't suitable for Indian sensibilities. The actress added that audiences are hungry for 'clean' entertainment, which cannot be found on streaming platforms these days.

Ameesha believes that content on OTT platforms is full of 'homosexuality'.

She told an entertainment portal, "People are waiting for good, clean cinema. The era where you could make cinema that a grandchild could sit and watch with a grandparent is completely missing. OTT for sure doesn’t give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes that you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms."

Read Also
Ameesha Patel Claims Contemporaries Like Kareena Kapoor & Esha Deol 'Snatched' Films From Her:...
article-image

Amid the promotions of Gadar 2, Ameesha said that the makers of the upcoming film have tried to retain the ‘essence’ of the first film and said that it has got 'family values, heart-wrenching moments, great action and dialogues'.

Ameesha made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film was directed by Rakesh Roshan and it was a huge hit upon its release.

Meanwhile, Ameesha is soon set to reprise her role of Sakeena in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol's Tara Singh. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

Gadar 2 will begin from right were Gadar: Ek Prem Katha ended, and Tara Singh and Sakeena are all set to face new set of challenges for the sake of their tumultuous love story.

Read Also
‘There Is No Fight With Ameesha Patel’: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma On Mismanagement...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 7 LIVE Updates: Abhishek Malhan Secures Top Spot As Contestants Rank Each Other...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 7 LIVE Updates: Abhishek Malhan Secures Top Spot As Contestants Rank Each Other...

Gadar 2-OMG 2, Animal-Fukrey 3: Check Out The Biggest Upcoming Box Office Clashes

Gadar 2-OMG 2, Animal-Fukrey 3: Check Out The Biggest Upcoming Box Office Clashes

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 To Release In February 2024, Ektaa Kapoor Shares New Poster

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 To Release In February 2024, Ektaa Kapoor Shares New Poster

Chandu Champion: Shraddha Kapoor To Be Paired Opposite Kartik Aaryan In Kabir Khan's Sports Drama?

Chandu Champion: Shraddha Kapoor To Be Paired Opposite Kartik Aaryan In Kabir Khan's Sports Drama?

Ameesha Patel Says OTT Is Full Of 'Homosexuality & Gay-Lesbianism': 'You Have To Cover Your Kids'...

Ameesha Patel Says OTT Is Full Of 'Homosexuality & Gay-Lesbianism': 'You Have To Cover Your Kids'...