Ameesha Patel Claims Contemporaries Like Kareena Kapoor & Esha Deol 'Snatched' Films From Her: 'There Was A Lot Of Jealousy'

Actress Ameesha Patel, who is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Gadar 2, has levelled some allegations against her contemporaries. In one of her recent interviews, Ameesha claimed that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Esha Deol, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan among others were 'jealous' of her.

The actress also accused some of them of snatched films from her.

Ameesha made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film was directed by Rakesh Roshan and it was a huge hit upon its release.

Ammesha said in an interview with an entertainment portal, "When I entered the film industry, I only had film actors’ kids or producers’ kids enter with me - it was Kareena, Abhishek, Hrithik, Tushar Kapoor, Esha, Fardeen Khan. You turn your head and it was a film family third generation person coming in. I was the outsider and I was anyway this south Bombay (girl) looked upon as a snob because I was the educated outsider. I was the one who did not b*tch on sets, I read books, I did not gossip. So I was called a snob because I chose to read."

The actress recalled how she rose to fame with Gadar and Kaho Na Pyaar Hai despite having no ‘godfather’ in the industry. She further claimed that her fellow industry colleagues could not bear her success.

"Then seeing success after success, seeing Hrithik and me becoming the heartthrob of the nation overnight and then Gadar coming in and then Badri coming in…whether it is Telugu, Tamil or Hindi cinema. God was kind, he knew I didn’t have a godfather so he gave me successful films but my contemporaries could not handle that. There was a lot of jealousy, snatching films from under your nose. There was a lot of cutting you off from films which I did not realise at that time that I have signed my films, blocked my dates but suddenly I am not on that set and a few months later someone else is," Ameesha stated.

Meanwhile, Ameesha is soon set to reprise her role of Sakeena in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol's Tara Singh. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.