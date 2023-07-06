Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma REACTS To Ameesha Patel's 'Mismanagement' Allegations: 'Not True'

Bollywood filmmaker Anil Sharma has reacted to the serious allegations that Gadar actress Ameesha Patel has levelled against him and his production house. Anil and Ameesha recently worked together for Gadar 2.

For those unversed, Ameesha has accused the Anil's production house of unpaid dues. A few days back, the 47-year-old actress took to social media and shared her ordeal in a series of tweets.

She claimed there was a lot of mismanagement on the sets of Gadar 2 in Chandigarh and also stated that the make-up artists and costume designers did not get "their rightful remuneration and dues" from the production house.

Reacting to Ameesha's allegations, Anil reportedly told a news portal, "I have no clue why she said all of this. All I would like to say is that this is all false, none of it is true. At the same time, I would like to thank Ameesha Patel. She made my production house famous. What can be bigger than this? I thank her for making our new production house famous."

Ameesha had tweeted, "There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers n others, etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!! Yes, they did not !! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a v professional company! Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day, to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“All involved in the film are aware that the production of GADAR 2 was being handled by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS which unfortunately misfired numerous times but @ZeeStudios_ always rectified issues!! A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel, Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh, and Nischit !! This Zee team is top-notch,” she added in another tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Gadar 2

Gadar's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience. The epic tale of patriotism, love, and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001 and now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the second installment of the film.

It is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2023.