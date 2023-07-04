Ameesha Patel Reacts To Her Controversy With Bipasha Basu-Lara Dutta: 'Karan Johar Came To Me & Asked...'

Actress Ameesha Patel, who is gearing up for the release of Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol, recently addressed an old controversy involving her, Lara Dutta and Bipasha Basu. It all started when the actresses appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar's controversial show Koffee With Karan.

For those unversed, after watching Bipasha's 2003 film Jism, Ameesha had said that she would never get permission to do such a role from her family, especially her grandmother.

What was the controversy?

When Karan asked Bipasha to react to Ameesha's statement on his show, she had reportedly said that the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress is "too petite, too small to carry, her whole frame is wrong." She added, "To be a woman, like the total package, not just your bodily, you have to have a very strong personality. She would not fit in Jism."

On the other hand, Lara, who appeared with Bipasha on the show, added, "The girl (Ameesha) is dealing with more than enough in her life to really think or talk about anyone else."

Ameesha addresses the old controversy

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Ameesha recently stated, "Lara and Bipasha were on Koffee with Karan and apparently they spoke some things that were not very complimentary about me. I don't know why because I had done an entire world tour with Bipasha and we got along well. I was totally civil to her. I had also done a film with Lara called Elaan and I was very polite to her throughout the filming."

She also recalled how Karan walked up to her and narrated the whole Koffee With Karan episode. "He came to me and asked me in his typical Karan style 'So Ameesha, you know, that Bipasha and Lara came on the show and said this about you on it. And what are you going to say when you come on the show next week?' And I said 'Nothing. I have nothing to say. I'm gonna say no comment. Person has a view. They have a view I have none.' So he was like, 'Oh, your typical Polish South Bombay manners'. I said, 'Yeah, because that's me'," the Gadar actress said.

Meanwhile, Ameesha is soon set to reprise her role of Sakeena in Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol's Tara Singh. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.