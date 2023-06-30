Did Ameesha Patel Give Away A Major Spoiler For Gadar 2? Check Out Her Latest Post

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 is inching towards its re;ease and fans are excited to witness the magic they created years ago. However, there is a recent buzz regarding the film with several fans speculating that Ameesha’s character ‘SAKINA’ will be dead , raising their curiousity.

However, it looks like the actress has put an end to the excitement by posting a picture of the scene in question along with a major spoiler. Yes, you read that right!

AMEESHA’S POST ON GADAR 2

It all began after a still from Gadar 2 went viral, which showed Sunny Deol mourning the demise of someone infront of their grave. Several users on the internet felt it’s SAKINA and her character will probably die in second instalment.

Recently, the actress took to her official Instagram handle informing all the fans who showed their concern about the shought that Sakina would be dead in the second part. She clarified about the shot stating that it’s not Sakina who is dead, refraining to reveal more.

Here’s what she posted:

FANS’ REACTION TO THE SPOILER

Well, it looks like her clarification didn’t go well with some of the fans as they feel it ruined the surprise.

One user wrote, “Poori Story Bhi Bata Do.” Another commented, “Why you are you spoiling the movie before it's release, people would have gone in anticipation of something wrong with Sakina, now you curtailed the audience by giving the spoiler out, or may be you are just bluffing.”

A third user said “Mandir nahi yaad aya tha ab tere vajase sunny paji ki film nahi chalegi dekhna 🤬”

For the unversed, Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel’s much awaited film ‘Gadar 2’ is all set to enter theatres on August 11.

