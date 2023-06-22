Video: Gadar 2 Star Ameesha Patel Distributes Food Outside A Temple |

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel is all set to return to the big screen with her upcoming film Gadar 2. On Thursday, Ameesha posted a video on social media where she was seen distributing food at a temple. Clad in a white Indian ensemble, she looked radiant as she offered food to those visiting the temple. Watch the video below.

Ameesha Patel's Check Bounce Case

Last week, Ameesha surrendered before the Ranchi Civil Court in connection with a cheque bounce case. The case dates back to 2018 when Jharkhand-based film producer Ajay Kumar Singh had registered a case of fraud and cheque bounce against the actress.

According to the complaint, Singh had transferred Rs 2.5 crore to the actor's bank account for the production of a movie titled "Desi Magic". Patel, however, did not proceed with the film later. She sent a cheque of Rs 2.50 crore but it had bounced.

Gadar 2 Teaser Unveiled

Earlier this month, the makers of Gadar 2 unveiled the official teaser. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

The teaser of Gadar 2, hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song Ghar Aaja Pardesi.

Patel said, "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was re-released on my birthday and my biggest gift was the love we received from our fans. We felt how strongly the film has been engraved in the hearts of the audiences. The teaser of Gadar 2 starts a new chapter in the story of Tara and Sakeena and we truly hope we fulfill the expectations of our fans, once again."

About Gadar 2

The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience. The epic tale of patriotism, love, and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001 and now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the second installment of the film.