 Video: Gadar 2 Star Ameesha Patel Distributes Food Outside A Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVideo: Gadar 2 Star Ameesha Patel Distributes Food Outside A Temple

Video: Gadar 2 Star Ameesha Patel Distributes Food Outside A Temple

Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Video: Gadar 2 Star Ameesha Patel Distributes Food Outside A Temple |

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel is all set to return to the big screen with her upcoming film Gadar 2. On Thursday, Ameesha posted a video on social media where she was seen distributing food at a temple. Clad in a white Indian ensemble, she looked radiant as she offered food to those visiting the temple. Watch the video below.

Ameesha Patel's Check Bounce Case

Last week, Ameesha surrendered before the Ranchi Civil Court in connection with a cheque bounce case. The case dates back to 2018 when Jharkhand-based film producer Ajay Kumar Singh had registered a case of fraud and cheque bounce against the actress.

According to the complaint, Singh had transferred Rs 2.5 crore to the actor's bank account for the production of a movie titled "Desi Magic". Patel, however, did not proceed with the film later. She sent a cheque of Rs 2.50 crore but it had bounced.

Read Also
Ameesha Patel Confesses The Reason Why She Stole Food From Her Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Co-star Sunny...
article-image

Gadar 2 Teaser Unveiled

Earlier this month, the makers of Gadar 2 unveiled the official teaser. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

The teaser of Gadar 2, hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song Ghar Aaja Pardesi.

Read Also
Gadar 2 Actress Ameesha Patel Shares Steamy HOT Photos Amid News Of Her Surrender In ₹3 Cr Check...
article-image

Patel said, "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was re-released on my birthday and my biggest gift was the love we received from our fans. We felt how strongly the film has been engraved in the hearts of the audiences. The teaser of Gadar 2 starts a new chapter in the story of Tara and Sakeena and we truly hope we fulfill the expectations of our fans, once again."

About Gadar 2

The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience. The epic tale of patriotism, love, and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001 and now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the second installment of the film.

Read Also
Ameesha Patel Issues FIRST Statement After Surrender In ₹3 Cr Cheque Bounce Case: 'My Silence,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Video: Singer Ava Max Gets Slapped 'Hard' By A Man On Stage During LA Concert

Video: Singer Ava Max Gets Slapped 'Hard' By A Man On Stage During LA Concert

Video: Gadar 2 Star Ameesha Patel Distributes Food Outside A Temple

Video: Gadar 2 Star Ameesha Patel Distributes Food Outside A Temple

Bigg Boss OTT 2: When Pooja Bhatt Opened Up About Her Marriage Plans With Salman Khan's Brother...

Bigg Boss OTT 2: When Pooja Bhatt Opened Up About Her Marriage Plans With Salman Khan's Brother...

Jad Hadid: Hottest Photos of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant

Jad Hadid: Hottest Photos of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant

Tamil Rapper Dev Anand Kidnapped At Knifepoint On Chennai-Bengaluru Highway

Tamil Rapper Dev Anand Kidnapped At Knifepoint On Chennai-Bengaluru Highway