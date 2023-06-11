Ameesha Patel Confesses The Reason Why She Stole Food From Her Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Co-star Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel | All pics: Varinder Chawla

The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had its re-release and premiere night on June 9. Among a host of celebs including the lead stars was also director Anil Sharma. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

Sunny seemed happy with the overwhelming pre-release premier response as the theatre was jam-packed. “I was very nervous as usual. I never expected such a huge crowd to attend the premiere of the re-release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The reason for my nervousness was that although we were planning to re-release the film after 22 years, I was just pondering over whether the people would throng into the theatres or not. But seeing the cinema hall jam-packed makes me feel very happy. Also, I feel very happy as we have brought this re-release in 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos audio format. The most important thing is to wait for us to see the reaction of the new generation whether they will like the film in today’s times or not.”

Sunny shares why the train sequence which was to be shot in Amritsar stood cancelled. “All the time I am trying to find if there is any mistake. We were shooting in Amritsar to reach the location but director Anil Sharma ordered me not to come to the locations as there were more than 4 lakh people gathered at the locations but we shot it later on,” he recalls.

Ameesha too gets nostalgic and shares, “It felt very wonderful as I received great appreciation for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Sakina means pure. Sunny and I will always remain the identity of Tara and Sakina. Whenever we put on the costumes of Tara and Sakina, it feels like superman and wonder woman costumes!”

Ameesha used to steal food from Sunny’s tiffin during the shoot. “I am always a hungry person on the sets. Sunny though is fit and handsome is completely natural and he doesn’t have to be in the gym for hours and hours together like the others do. Nor does he need to inject himself. He is a natural person. But he eats rasgullas and rasmalais and I would take the advantage of being the newcomer and steal his food,” Ameesha confesses.

All praises for her co-actor Sunny, she gushes, “I was very scared as I had signed Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai hadn’t been released. I was all fine as Hrithik (Roshan) has been a childhood friend. It was a journey starting with a newcomer and here I was on the sets with this superstar none other than Sunny. He is an amazing, gentle, easy and accommodating human being. If I slipped into the character of Sakina it was possible only because of him.”

Director Anil Sharma also shares a nostalgic moment. He explains, “As a director, I always make a film with the idea that my film will be a blockbuster. I was lucky that I was right for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and it became a blockbuster. Sunny sir is always so humble he will always keep inquiring if the film will be successful. I always pepped him up saying, ‘Chalegi nahin hamari film daudegi!’”

As a part of Zee Studios’ promotional campaign, Sunny Deol visited three major cities to engage with fans, media, and moviegoers. He started his day in Delhi, followed by Pink City Jaipur, and lastly, Mumbai where he attended the premiere of the film along with the star cast.

In Mumbai, fans of Sunny organised a lively brass band which played the iconic song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, creating a sense of nostalgia and celebration of the timeless classic.

After that, Ameesha’s birthday was celebrated followed by an interaction with the media, their fans.