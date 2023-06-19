Ameesha Patel Issues FIRST Statement After Surrender In ₹3 Cr Cheque Bounce Case: 'My Silence, Dignity Has Been Taken Advantage Of...'

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who recently surrendered in a Rs 3 crore cheque bounce case in Ranchi, Jharkhand, has now finally issued an official statement on the matter. She stated that she has full faith in the judiciary system and that her silence has been taken advantage of by the complainant, Ajay Kumar Singh.

As per the complaint filed by Ajay, Ameesha had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 crore from him back in 2018 to make a film, but that never happened. She had then promised to return the amount with an interest of Rs 50 lakh, but when she handed over the cheques, they bounced.

On Saturday, Ameesha was seen surrendering in the Ranchi Civil Court, and she has now promised to comply with the law and let it take its due course.

Ameesha Patel issues statement on cheque bounce case

Ameesha began by thanking her fans and well-wishers for their messages and went on to say that she chose to stay quiet so that the law can take its due course.

"It is unfortunate that my silence, dignity and respect for the system has been taken advantage of by Mr Ajay from Ranchi, who has chosen to spread an environment of bias by creating a public spectacle and to make himself famous at my expense, of what is otherwise due legal process," she said.

She went on to state, "The complaint made with ulterior motives is wrong and will ultimately be dealt with by the court system. The Hon'ble Supreme Court is seeing through it as it deserves to be and has stayed the proceedings for cheating and breach of trust. I have never made a media spectacle of this fact, it's below my dignity and class to stoop to such levels. I trust our judiciary to render justice and that would be the correct medium for people to know the facts."

She assured her fans that all was well and that she will bounce back soon. "Pettiness naturally survives on falsehood and manipulation. Let's channel our energy and focus on the good and positive things in life rather than some manipulative individuals thirst for fame fueled with cheap ulterior motives," she averred.

Ameesha Patel cheque bounce case

In 2018, Ameesha had borrowed the huge sum from Ajay, citing that she wanted to make a film titled 'Desi Magic'.

'Desi Magic' was supposed to be directed by Mehul Atha, and it reportedly starred Zayed Khan, Ravi Kishan, Sahil Shroff, and Randhir Kapoor in lead roles, along with Ameesha. The actress was set to play a double role in the film, and it was announced in 2013, but it has not seen the light of day till date.

Meanwhile, Ameesha will soon be seen in the second installment of her blockbuster film, 'Gadar'. 'Gadar 2' is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.