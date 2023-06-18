Gadar 2 Actress Ameesha Patel Shares Steamy HOT Photos Amid News Of Her Surrender In ₹3 Cr Check Bounce Case

Actress Ameesha Patel, who is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Gadar 2 is back in action after being in the news for her latest controversy. Recently, it was reported that she has given up on ₹3 Crore check bounce case against her, accepting the further consequences.

Now, Ameesha is setting the temperatures high by posting her sexy bikini photo & video, causing a stir on social media

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Ameesha Patel shared the post with a caption, “Hey you !!!! What u lookin at ???? 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

AMEESHA SURRENDERS IN CHEQUE BOUNCE CONTROVERSY

The actress who was accused of cheating film producer-businessman Ajay Kumar Singh of Rs 3 crore, surrendered in Ranchi on Saturday in connection to a cheque bounce case.

Ajay had accused the actress of borrowing Rs 2.5 crore from him under the pretext of making a film called 'Desi Magic' in the year 2018, but neither did she ever finish it, nor did she return the money.

Ajay had then accused Ameesha of cheating and money laundering and had dragged her to court, following which a warrant was issued against her on April 6.

Ameesha's business partner Krunal Goomer was also accused in the cheque bounce case.

AMEESHA PATEL'S WORK FRONT

The actress who last appeared in 'Bhaiaji Superhit' in the year 2018, hasn't done any other film since then. She is all set to make her big screen return, reprising her popular role of 'Sakeena' in the sequel of Gadar -Gadar2.

She will once again romance Sunny Deol in the second-installment of this much-loved classic.