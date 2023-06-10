Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Hold Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Screening In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's iconic cross-border love story, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', re-released in cinemas on June 9

The film has revived the charm of Tara Singh and his Sakina on screen

Both Sunny and Ameesha organised a special screening of Gadar in Mumbai on Friday

During the screening, the cast and crew also celebrated Ameesha's birthday

Gadar's re-release comes just ahead of the release of the film's next installment, 'Gadar 2: The Katha Continues'

Among the many celebs who attended the screening was Sunny's son Karan Deol

Udit Narayan too was seen attending Gadar screening

Vibha Chibber

Gaurav Chopra

Rajpal Yadav

