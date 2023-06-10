Tejasswi Prakash Cuts Birthday Cake with Boyfriend Karan Kundrra 

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023

Television actor and Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash turned a year older on Saturday, June 11. 

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was seen celebrating her special day with actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra in Mumbai. 

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Tejassvwi cut a cake in the presence of paparazzi and Kundrra. 

Photo by Varinder Chawla

For the occasion, she opted for a red halter-neck gown. 

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Both Karan and Tejasswi looked adorable as they fed each other cake. 

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi is best known for her roles in Swaragini as Ragini Maheshwari. 

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She appeared on Colours TV's stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi 1. 

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Currently, she is playing portraying the dual roles of protagonist Pratha Gujral and her daughter Prarthna Gujral in Colours TV's thriller franchise Naagin 6. 

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She made her Marathi film debut with 'Mann Kasturi Re' last year. 

Photo by Varinder Chawla

