Tejasswi Prakash Birthday: Mushy Pictures With Boyfriend Karan Kundrra

By: Asian News International | June 09, 2023
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been popular names in the television industry.
As Tejasswi turns 30 on Saturday, let's look back at some of the cute moments she shared with her boyfriend.
Tejasswi and Karan were two formidable competitors on Bigg Boss 14, with Tejasswi ultimately winning the competition and Karan finishing as the second runner-up.
Their camaraderie and affectionate moments during the show were loved by their fans.
Both have shared adorable pictures and videos together on their social media accounts, showcasing their bond.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi is best known for her roles in Swaragini as Ragini Maheshwari. She appeared on Colours TV's stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi 1.
Currently, she is playing portraying the dual roles of protagonist Pratha Gujral and her daughter Prarthna Gujral in Colours TV's thriller franchise Naagin 6.
She made her Marathi film debut with 'Mann Kasturi Re' last year.
Thanks For Reading!