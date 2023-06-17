Gadar 2 Actress Ameesha Patel Surrenders In ₹3 Crore Cheque Bounce Case In Ranchi - Watch Video

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who was accused of cheating film producer-businessman Ajay Kumar Singh of Rs 3 crore, surrendered in Ranchi on Saturday in connection to a cheque bounce case. Ajay had accused the actress of borrowing Rs 2.5 crore from him under the pretext of making a film, but neither did she ever finish it, nor did she return the money.

Ajay had then accused Ameesha of cheating and money laundering and had dragged her to court, following which a warrant was issued against her on April 6.

Ameesha's business partner Krunal was also accused in the cheque bounce case.

On Saturday morning, Ameesha surrendered herself in the Ranchi Civil Court in the cheque bounce case. And soon after she surrendered, the actress was granted conditional bail.

A video of the actress leaving the court with her face covered has gone viral on the internet.

She has been asked to physically appear before the court on June 21.

This is a developing story