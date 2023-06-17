 Gadar 2 Actress Ameesha Patel Surrenders In ₹3 Crore Cheque Bounce Case In Ranchi - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGadar 2 Actress Ameesha Patel Surrenders In ₹3 Crore Cheque Bounce Case In Ranchi - Watch Video

Gadar 2 Actress Ameesha Patel Surrenders In ₹3 Crore Cheque Bounce Case In Ranchi - Watch Video

She has been asked to physically appear before the court on June 21.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who was accused of cheating film producer-businessman Ajay Kumar Singh of Rs 3 crore, surrendered in Ranchi on Saturday in connection to a cheque bounce case. Ajay had accused the actress of borrowing Rs 2.5 crore from him under the pretext of making a film, but neither did she ever finish it, nor did she return the money.

Ajay had then accused Ameesha of cheating and money laundering and had dragged her to court, following which a warrant was issued against her on April 6.

Ameesha's business partner Krunal was also accused in the cheque bounce case.

Ameesha Patel surrenders in cheque bounce case

On Saturday morning, Ameesha surrendered herself in the Ranchi Civil Court in the cheque bounce case. And soon after she surrendered, the actress was granted conditional bail.

A video of the actress leaving the court with her face covered has gone viral on the internet.

She has been asked to physically appear before the court on June 21.

This is a developing story

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Gadar 2 Actress Ameesha Patel Surrenders In ₹3 Crore Cheque Bounce Case In Ranchi - Watch Video

Gadar 2 Actress Ameesha Patel Surrenders In ₹3 Crore Cheque Bounce Case In Ranchi - Watch Video

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's Film Opens With ₹140 Crore Worldwide

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's Film Opens With ₹140 Crore Worldwide

Barbie: Unseen Pictures From Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Film

Barbie: Unseen Pictures From Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Film

Not Just Barbie, 5 Must Watch Movies By 3-Time Oscar-Nominated Director Greta Gerwig

Not Just Barbie, 5 Must Watch Movies By 3-Time Oscar-Nominated Director Greta Gerwig

Adipurush Makers Accused Of Offering Money In Exchange For Deleting Negative Reviews, Screenshots Go...

Adipurush Makers Accused Of Offering Money In Exchange For Deleting Negative Reviews, Screenshots Go...