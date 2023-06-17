Adipurush Makers Accused Of Offering Money In Exchange For Deleting Negative Reviews, Screenshots Go Viral

After months of hype and anticipation, Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush' finally hit the theatres on June 16, Friday, amid much pomp and show. However, as the day proceeded, the viewers who watched the film in theatres on its first day itself, took to their social media handles to slam it for its dialogues, visuals and overall screenplay.

The Twitterati slammed the makers of 'Adipurush' for "cringeworthy" dialogues given to Lord Hanuman and for the caricaturish portrayal of Ravan/Lankesh, played by Saif Ali Khan.

And now, several netizens have accused the makers of 'Adipurush' of offering them money in exchange for deleting their tweets against the film.

Adipurush makers accused of offering money to delete negative review

A couple of netizens took to their Twitter handles on Saturday to share screenshots of messages which they received after they posted their negative reviews of 'Adipurush'.

In one of the messages, an anonymous text can be seen offering the user Rs 9,500 in exchange for deleting his tweet against the film.

"Urgent request for you. Can you remove all the negative tweets on Adipurush and post few positive reviews? I can get you 9500/tweet (if done immediately)," the message read.

In a similar fashion, another user was offered Rs 5,500 for taking down his post. "Agencies slipping in my DM on behalf of T Series and Adipurush and begging me to delete my tweets for some money, sorry guys you chose the wrong person," he wrote.

As the screenshots went viral, netizens slammed the makers for trying to buy positive reviews for their films. The makers are yet to release an official statement about the accusations.

All about Adipurush controversy

'Adipurush' has sparked a debate across the nation over the usage of, what netizens claimed to be, "tapori dialogues", by the character of Lord Hanuman. Viewers also pointed out several discrepancies in the narrative and claimed that the film conveniently steered away from the original story of Ramayana at many points.

Not just that, but a PIL has also been filed in the Delhi High Court for portraying Ravan and Hanuman in an inappropriate manner.

'Adipurush' is reportedly made at a staggering budget of over Rs 500 crore. It stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman, among other actors.