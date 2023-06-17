Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi SLAMS 'Pedestrian Dialogues' Of Hanuman In Adipurush |

The much-discussed Adipurush, a retelling of the Ramayana, opened on Friday to heightened emotions in many theatres with large crowds. Directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, the movie is widely expected to have a bumper opening despite middling reviews. That being said, film critics and movie buffs brutally dragged the magnum opus for its poor VFX and disappointing dialogues.

Shiv Sena UBT Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter and slammed Raut as well as dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir for penning “pedestrian dialogues.”

She wrote, “The dialogue writer of Adipurush @manojmuntashir, as well as the director, should apologise to the nation for the pedestrian dialogues written for the movie, especially for Lord Hanuman. It hurts every Indian’s sensibilities to see the kind of language being attributed to our revered gods in the name of entertainment. You make a movie on Maryada Purushottam Ram and cross all boundaries of Maryada for quick box office success is unacceptable.”

Reacting to the backlash received for Lord Hanuman's dialogues such as, "Tel tere baap ka, jalegi tere baap ki, lanka laga denge,” Manoj said in an interview that the dialogues went through a meticulous process to keep them as simple as they can get.

He justified that the story of Ramayana is recited by elders, grandparents, and even the biggest saints of the country in a similar language and fashion and that he was not the first person to put it that way.

"There are numerous characters in a film and all of them do not speak in the same manner. I am not the first one to write those dialogues this way. What is so wrong with these dialogues?" he questioned.

The multilingual spectacle, produced by T-Series, was released across the nation in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil language.