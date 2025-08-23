 Saira Banu Makes X Debut On 81st Birthday, Says 'I Wish To Talk About Life & Memories With Dilip Kumar'
Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image

Veteran Bollywood actress Saira Banu celebrated her 81st birthday with a surprise digital debut on X (formerly known as Twitter). For Saira Banu, birthdays have always been a moment of gratitude rather than celebration. In her first post on X on Saturday (August 23), she shared a couple of throwback photos.

In one of the pictures, she is seen posing with a huge cake. Another throwback photo shows her cutting a cake with her late husband, legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Along with the visuals, the actress wrote, "My birthday has always been such a day, not a moment for revelry alone, but it touches every thought and being that has shaped me into the person I am today."

Saira Banu has been actively engaging with fans on Instagram, where she keeps the legacy of Dilip Kumar, alive through heartfelt tributes. Her posts often feature throwback photographs, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and memories with co-stars, offering followers rare insights and nostalgic glimpses into the golden era of Indian cinema.

She also shared several old pictures of her birthday celebrations on Instagram and penned a note of gratitude.

"There are certain days in one’s life that do not merely exist but rather stand as reflections of all that has been given to us. My birthday has always been such a day, not a moment for revelry alone, but it touches every thought and being that has shaped me into the person I am today," she wrote.

"I arrive at another birthday, I do so with gratitude for the many kind wishes that reach me, for the memories that remain ever luminous, and for the presence of my beloved which, though unseen, resides in every corner of my heart," she added.

"This day, therefore, is not merely a celebration of age, but of love that endures, of memories that soften the edges of time, and of a bond that remains my life’s most cherished story," Saira Banu concluded.

