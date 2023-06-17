Adipurush: Ramanand Sagar's son Prem REACTS to Lord Hanuman's 'Tapori' Dialogues |

The lavish multilingual spectacle Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan hit the screens on Friday. Directed by Om Raut, the film which was initially bashed for its portrayal of Ravan and Hanuman, is now receiving backlash for its dialogues. Recently, Prem Sagar, son of Ramanand Sagar, who was the creative mind behind the television adaptation of Ramayana in 1987, expressed his dislike for Adipurush’s screenplay.

Prem revealed that he has not watched the film, but has seen its trailers. When he was asked to opine on the dialogue, "Tel tere baap ka, jalegi tere baap ki, lanka laga denge," mouthed by Hanuman, Prem strongly criticised and said the filmmaker is trying to make a Marvel-like movie. He said that if Om wanted to make a modern adaptation he should've filmed it in Breach Candy or Colaba (Mumbai) and emphasised that it is not right to hurt people's sentiments.

Adipurush, an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. It is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

Several cinema halls were rendered houseful from the first show itself and fans were seen celebrating the film's release with dhol, firecrackers, and massive celebrations.

Cutouts of Prabhas as Lord Ram were erected by his fans and decorated with garlands. The makers also reserved a special seat for Lord Hanuman in cinema halls.

The film is said to be made on a whopping budget of over Rs 500 crore and as per early estimates, the box office collection on its first day is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark.