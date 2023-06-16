Adipurush Controversy: Unimpressed Prabhas Fans Break Glasses Of Movie Theatre; WATCH Viral Video

Adipurush, the much-awaited film featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, is finally available in theatres. The film, which is made on a large budget, is drawing both praise and criticism from the viewers, and several incidents from the theatres have taken the internet by storm.

We already reported several incidents, like a man getting abused and thrashed for sitting on a vacant Hanuman seat monkey entering theatres, a man getting beaten up by Prabhas fans for criticising the film, and so on.

The latest addition to the endless controversy is a chaotic environment in one of the most populated Indian states, Telangana.

PRABHAS FANS SMASH THEATRE GLASSES DUE TO THIS REASON

Recently, a video of Prabhas fans smashing the glasses of movie theatres surfaced on the Internet, leaving everyone in shock. It is said that the people who arrived to watch the film weren't happy with the sound system in Jyoti Theatre, situated in Patancheru city, Telangana, which angered them to such an extent that they began dancing in the cinema hall.

Check out the viral video here:

ANOTHER INCIDENT IN HYDERABAD

Earlier, a man was abused and brutally thrashed outside a Hyderabad theatre after expressing his disappointment over Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush'.

Several videos of the shocking incident have gone viral on the internet, in which the viewer can be seen stating, "They have kept all monsters from playstation games in this movie. There is nothing good in the film except for Hanuman, the background score and some 3D shots."

He went on to say that Prabhas was "not shown properly" in 'Adipurush' by Om Raut and that he did not fit in the role of Lord Ram. After hearing his honest criticism, some people claiming to be die-hard Prabhas fans became violent and began thrashing him mercilessly.

ABOUT THE FILM

Made on a staggering budget of Rs 500 crore, the makers left no stone unturned to make 'Adipurush' a hit at the box office. The film is a retelling of the Indian epic, Ramayana, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, among others.

From visiting temples to reserving a seat of Lord Hanuman in theatres, the makers did it all to grab maximum eyeballs. The makers of Adipurush already grossed a fair amount in advance bookings and now it's worth watching if they can recover the entire budget amid mixed reviews and prevent the film to become a disastrous flop.

