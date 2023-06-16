Adipurush: Monkey Enters Theatre Amid Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Screening, Audience Screams 'Jai Shree Ram'; Watch Video

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's much-awaited mythological drama Adipurush released amid much fanfare on Friday (June 16). Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage. Several theatres across the country witnessed the joy of fans who rushed to watch the film.

Hundreds of fans were seen celebrating outside theaters by cheering for Prabhas and dancing to the song Ram Siya Ram. The makers of the film have also kept a seat reserved for Lord Hanuman. This is because the director strongly believes that Lord Hanuman is present whenever the Hindu epic Ramayana is recited or showcased.

Amid all this, a video of a monkey inside a cinema hall in Telangana has gone viral on social media. Yes, you read that right.

In a clip shared by a user on Twitter, a monkey is seen peeping from an orifice of the theatre auditorium, looking towards the screen where Adipurush is being screened.

Meanwhile, audience can be heard screaming 'Jai Shree Ram' in unison. Some of them also chanted and hummed the Jai Shree Ram song from the film. Take a look at the now-viral video here:

Adipurush, an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages.

Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

Several cinema halls were rendered houseful from the first show itself and fans were seen celebrating the film's release with dhol, firecrackers, and massive celebrations.

Cutouts of Prabhas as Lord Ram were erected by his fans and decorated with garlands. The makers also reserved a special seat for Lord Hanuman in cinema halls.

The film is said to be made on a whopping budget of over Rs 500 crore and as per early estimates, the box office collection on its first day is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark.