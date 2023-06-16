Video: 65 Feet Massive Cutout of Prabhas With 1500 Kg Giant Garland Installed In Telangana |

Renowned for enjoying a devoted fanbase across the nation, Prabhas’ fandom is at its peak. The madness began at midnight - with fans dancing with dhols and burning firecrackers in the name of their superstar’s highly anticipated release of Adipurush. In a video that surfaced online, a massive 65 feet cutout of the superstar can be seen installed at Sudarshan Theatre in Telangana.

The magnum opus, directed by Om Raut releases on June 16, 2023, across the globe. It was earlier reported that the Telangana government has issued an order to allow special shows at 4 am. Besides that, it has been mentioned that single-screen theatres can increase the ticket price by Rs 50 in addition to the actual ticket cost for three days starting from June 16.

Fans have been mesmerized by the trailers and other glimpses from the film, and they are determined not to miss out on the grandeur of Adipurush on its release day. The theatre owners are pleasantly surprised and overwhelmed to see such massive crowds gathering around cinema halls, eagerly purchasing tickets for the film.

Adipurush, an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.

Adipurush produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.