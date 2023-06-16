 Adipurush: Seat Reserved For Lord Hanuman In Theatres - Watch Video
Director Om Raut requested the film's producers to keep a seat vacant in every theatre, wherever the film is being played

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 08:21 AM IST
As Adipurush finally hit the screens today, theatres across India were seen fulfiling filmmaker Om Raut's request to reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman. The director strongly believes that Lord Hanuman is present whenever the Hindu epic Ramayana is recited or showcased on the planet. During a trailer event for the film in Tirupati, Raut requested the film's producers to keep a seat vacant in every theatre, wherever the film is being played, in honour of Lord Hanuman.

As per reports, the makers of the film have reserved approximately 12,000 tickets for Lord Hanuman, with its proceeds being used for welfare.

Earlier, T-Series had also issued a warning on social media that there is no price difference in the tickets for seats next to the one kept for Lord Hanuman.

Adipurush releases today, June 16. Actor Devdatta Nage will essay the role of Hanuman, who plays a pivotal role in his battle against Lankesh to rescue the abducted Janaki.

Adipurush, an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh.

Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

