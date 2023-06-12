 Fraud Alert: Did Adipurush Team Hike Price For Seat Next to Lord Hanuman In Theatres?
Fraud Alert: Did Adipurush Team Hike Price For Seat Next to Lord Hanuman In Theatres?

Director Om Raut requested the film's producers to keep a seat vacant in every theatre, wherever the film is being played, in honour of Lord Hanuman.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 09:27 AM IST
Filmmaker Om Raut, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Adipurush, strongly believes that Lord Hanuman is present whenever the Hindu epic Ramayana is recited or showcased on the planet. During a trailer event for the film in Tirupati, Raut requested the film's producers to keep a seat vacant in every theatre, wherever the film is being played, in honour of Lord Hanuman.

As the film is nearing its release, T-Series issued a warning on social media that there is no price difference in the tickets for seats next to the one kept for Lord Hanuman. The tweet read, “There are misleading reports circulating in the media regarding #Adipurush ticket pricing. We want to clarify that there will be no differences in rates for seats next to the one reserved for Hanuman Ji! Don't fall for false information!”

Adipurush is set to release on June 16. Actor Devdatta Nage will essay the role of Hanuman, who plays a pivotal role in his battle against Lankesh to rescue the abducted Janaki.

Adipurush, an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh.

Sunny Singh plays the role of Lakshmana and Saif Ali Khan is in the role of Lankesh in the film. It will also feature Vatsal Sheth as Indrajit.

Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

