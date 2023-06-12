Most Expensive Adipurush Ticket In Mumbai Can Get You More Than 100 Vada Pavs This Monsoon |

The advance booking of Adipurush is open, the makers announced on Sunday. Headlined by Prabhas, Adipurush is the big-budget feature adaptation of Ramayana. The multilingual period saga will hit the screens in 3D across the globe on June 16. T-Series, the banner behind the upcoming film, shared the advance booking details on its official Twitter page.

"The wait is finally over! Get ready to experience a cinematic adventure like no other! Advance Booking Open Now! Book your tickets on: https://bookmy.show/Adipurush https://m.paytm.me/adipurush. #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June," the production house tweeted.

Going through Book My Show in Mumbai, the most expensive Adipurush ticket costs Rs 1700 per person. You can expect this price at INOX: Insignia at Atria Mall in Worli, Mumbai. This price is for the opening weekend and is subject to change. Given its comparison with Mumbai’s famous street food this monsoon which costs Rs 15 (minimum), one can clearly relish more than 100 at the cost of one ticket.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.

The film will have its international premiere on June 13 at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.