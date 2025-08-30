Allu Arjun's Grandmother Dies At 94: Pushpa Actor, Chiranjeevi & Other Family Members Perform Last Rites; Heartbreaking Visuals Surface

Superstar Allu Arjun's grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, passed away on August 30 in Hyderabad. The family came together to bid her a final farewell. Several heartbreaking videos from the funeral have surfaced on social media platforms.

In the clips, Allu Arjun can be seen alongside his uncle, megastar Chiranjeevi, performing the last rites. Both were seen carrying the bier during the procession. Ram Charan, who was busy shooting in Mysuru, immediately flew down to Hyderabad to join the family and pay his respects.

The funeral saw the presence of close relatives, family members, and well-wishers from the film industry who gathered to offer condolences.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In another heartbreaking video, Ram Charan looked devastated as he hugged Allu Arjun at the latter's residence. Ram also met other grieving family members.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reportedly, Allu Kanakaratnam passed away in the wee hours of Saturday at her residence in Hyderabad. She was 94 and reportedly died due to age-related ailments.

Several media reports have also stated that Allu Arjun was in Mumbai for the filming of his upcoming film AA22xA6 with Atlee when he heard the shocking news of grandmother's death. He immediately rushed back to Hyderabad to attend the last rites.

Allu Kanakaratnam's last rites took place at Kokapet. Her family is yet to issue an official statement.

In December 2024, when Allu Arjun returned home after spending a night in jail in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, his grandmother was seen getting emotional and performing a ritual to ward off the evil eye.

The actor then hugged his grandmother and walked inside his house along with her.