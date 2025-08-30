Who Is Meghna Lakhani, Esha Deol's Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani's New Girlfriend?

Two years after parting ways with Bollywood actress Esha Deol, businessman Bharat Takhtani has found love again. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2009, announced their separation in February 2023 after nearly 14 years of marriage. They share two daughters together - Radhya, 6, and Miraya, 4.

Now, Bharat has confirmed his relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani, making their romance Instagram official.

Who is Meghna Lakhani?

According to her LinkedIn and Instagram profiles, Meghna is the founder of One Modern World, a UAE-based venture launched in 2019 that provides premium sustainable products, packaging consulting, and eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastic. She also heads sales at PVG OOKA.

Her educational background includes studying at The Sixth Form College, Colchester, followed by a bachelor’s degree in Arts and Promotion from the University of the Arts, London. Later, she

pursued an MBA from IE Business School.

Meghna began her professional journey in 2007 with Jet Airways as a sales manager, before working as Regional LATAM Manager at Emirates. She later joined VFS Global in 2015 as General Manager of Business Development.

By 2018, she ventured into entrepreneurship, co-founding Sisimol, a sustainable fashion marketplace in Spain.

Bharat and Meghna's viral photos

The duo, currently holidaying in Europe, shared cosy pictures from Madrid, Spain, including one in front of the iconic Km 0 marker at Puerta del Sol, the symbolic centre of Spain’s radial road network.

In the picture, Bharat wrapped his arm around Meghna, both smiling ear-to-ear, with a caption that read: “Journey starts here.”

In another photo, Meghna and Bharat are seen posing in the streets of Madrid while sharing a side hug. “Welcome to the family," Bharat wrote along with the picture, which Meghna re-shared on her Instagram story.

About Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

The duo got married in 2012 in a low-key wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai, attended by close family and friends. However, their marriage came to an end after 11 years.

Esha and Bharat have two daughters, Radhya, born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019, whom they co-parent. The rumours about the duo's separation started after he did not attend Hema Malini's grand 75th birthday bash in October 2023.