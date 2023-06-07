Video: Om Raut Trolled By BJP Leader For Kissing Kriti Sanon in Tirupati Temple |

'Adipurush' director Om Raut and actor Prabhas and Kriti Sanon on Tuesday offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple at Tirumala in Tirupati district in Hyderabad as they geared up for the final trailer launch of their upcoming film.

'Adipurush', the big screen adaptation of Ramayana and features Prabhas in the role of Lord Rama and Kriti as Sita. As pictures and videos of their visit to the temple went viral, Raut was trolled by BJP State Secretary Ramesh Naidu for kissing Sanon at a sacred place. The video shows Kriti about to enter her car when she says goodbye to Om.

Watch the video below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a now-deleted tweet, Naidu wrote, "Is it really necessary to bring your antics to a sacred place? @kritisanon @omraut Engaging in public displays of affection, like kissing and hugging, in front of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in #Tirumala is deemed disrespectful and unacceptable." @MYogiDevnath @peoplemediafcy @TSeries @UV_Creations @Tajindereagga

'Adipurush' also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.

The final trailer of the upcoming film 'Adipurush' was unveiled recently at Tirupati. The event was held on a grand scale. Scores of fans thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the cast and crew that took over the stage. As per reports, the makers spent an exorbitant amount for the grand launch at the Shri Venkateswara University stadium.

The trailer is 2 minutes and 24 seconds in length and opens with Saif Ali Khan's character of Ravan abducting Kriti Sanon's character of Janaki as Prabhas's Rama challenges Ravana saying: "Aa raha hoon nyaay ke 2 pairon se anyay ke 10 sir kuchalne (I'm coming for you to battle out the injustice with the justice)."

'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations, is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.