Why Did Saif Ali Khan Miss Out On Adipurush Trailer Event At Tirupati? |

Makers of the upcoming mythological pan-India film 'Adipurush' unveiled the final trailer at a grand event in Tirupati on Tuesday. Helmed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravana.

While Prabhas, Kriti, Sunny, and Om were present for the event, Saif was nowhere to be seen. Instead, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport heading to an undisclosed location. For those unversed, Saif had also missed the teaser launch held in Ayodhya last year.

Offering a glimpse into the valour, power, and triumph of good over evil that the film embodies, Raghav and the Vanar Sena embark on an extraordinary journey to bring back Janaki.

The trailer depicted an epic struggle between the forces of good and evil, with Prabhas rising overall with his commanding screen presence.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The final trailer is high on VFX and promises a visual spectacle.

Unlike the teaser, the final trailer doesn't disclose much of Lankesh just like the first trailer. Saif appears in disguise at the beginning of the trailer and then appears briefly at the conclusion while fighting Prabhas.

The teaser courted major backlash over the looks of Saif's fierce Ravana/Lankesh who is shown sporting a beard and a buzz cut. Many people across the country slammed the makers for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments.

Read Also Prabhas Met With Grand Applause By Fans At Adipurush Grand Trailer Launch in Tirupati