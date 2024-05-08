Blood of Zeus Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform |

Blood of Zeus stars Derek Phillips as Heron in the leading role. The first season of the series was released on October 27, 2020, and consisted of eight episodes.

The second season is set to release on OTT in May 2024.

Release date and platform of Blood of Zeus Season 2?

The fantasy drama Blood of Zeus 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on May 15, 2024. The decision to produce a second season was driven by the overwhelming response from the audience.

All episodes will be available on the same day.

In an interview with Inverse, the makers said, "We've planned out what we would hope to be a five-season arc. It all depends on whether we get viewership [that will decide if we get a second season]."

Plot

The series tells the story of a character named Heron, who is a demigod, and Zeus, his father. When the gods defeated the Titans, one of the titans swore a curse on the gods. His blood struck the sea, which led to the birth of evil forces.

When the evil force tries to destroy the blue plant, Heron uses all his power to save the planet and destroy the evil force.

In the second season, Heron once again decides to fight against the evil forces when Gaia reaches out and requests that he save his brother.

Cast and production

The cast of the series also includes Melina Kanakaredes as Ariana, Jessica Henwick as Alexia, Elias Toufexis as Seraphim, Jason O'Mara as Zeus, Mamie Gummer as Electra, Vanessa Marshall as Ariana's sister, among others.

It is written and directed by Vlas Parlapanides and Charley Parlapanides. It is produced by Powerhouse Animation and Asia Minor Pictures.